STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus

Sana retired on April 25 last year, putting an end to a 15-year long illustrious career. She featured in 226 international matches for Pakistan, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017.

Published: 05th January 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Sana, who was in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) commentary panel for the Quaid-e-Azam trophy final match tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms on day three of the match.

PCB informed that a broadcaster was tested positive but didn't reveal the name. The cricket board also confirmed that all broadcasters were neither interacting with players nor were they stationed in the same hotel.

"A broadcaster at the #QeA20 has tested positive and has been isolated. As per PCB Covid-19 Protocols and international norms, the broadcasters are neither interacting with the players nor they are staying in the same hotel as the players," PCB Media tweeted.

Sana retired on April 25 last year, putting an end to a 15-year long illustrious career. She featured in 226 international matches for Pakistan, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017.

Sana, who was a vital cog in the Pakistan bowling line up, rose to number-one on ICC Women's Rankings for ODI bowlers in October 2018. With 151 ODI wickets in 120 ODIs, she shares the fourth position on the all-time list with Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies.

She is among only five women players to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She played in three ICC Women's Cricket World Cups (2009, 2013, and 2017) and six ICC Women's T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sana Mir coronavirus Pakistan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp