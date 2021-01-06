STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Aus vs Ind: David Warner to play SCG Test, confirms Tim Paine

Warner had missed the first two Tests with a groin injury he picked in the preceding ODI series played in November.

Published: 06th January 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's batsman David Warner bats during a training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's batsman David Warner bats during a training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia opener David Warner will play the third Test of the ongoing four-match series against India beginning Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, captain Tim Paine has confirmed.

Warner had missed the first two Tests with a groin injury he picked in the preceding ODI series played in November.

"Obviously with David (Warner) playing and potentially more, there are some conversations that need to be had first. Davey's been awesome, he brings really high intensity and fills guys around him with confidence," Paine told the media on Wednesday morning.

"If he gets in and gets away, he puts the pressure back on the opposition better than most particularly the opening batsmen. Regardless who we are playing against, we are a better team by a margin when David Warner is in it by the runs he scores. He protects our middle-order. We have Marnus (Labuschagne), Steve (Smith) coming in when the bowlers are a bit tired then obviously it is a huge advantage for us. David has got a huge role for us and he has played well throughout career," he added.

The 36-year-old Australia skipper also said that Warner brings a lot of energy and impact to the side and has an impact on the team with it.

"He's a player that you love having on your side. He's always got plenty to say, really energetic, very professional and I've always loved playing," said Paine.

"He's a player in this team guys love to have in the side, so he's made an instant impact with that energy and intensity that he brings," he added.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner Tim Paine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp