BCCI keen on having Brisbane Test shifted, indicate sources

Sydney could be the venue for the fourth Test as well. 

Published: 09th January 2021 08:31 PM

Ashwin, Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Ravichandran Ashwin, left, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini, right, seen talking during play on day three of the Sydney Test. (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

The India-Australia Test series has already seen plenty of drama, but there might be more in store.

It is learnt that the BCCI has requested Cricket Australia to shift the fourth and final Test from Brisbane. The BCCI is understood to have cited a hotel cleaner in Brisbane testing positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus as the reason why they would want to avoid travelling there. 

Sydney could be now the venue for the fourth Test as well. 

The England series being scheduled a few days after the Indian team's return is understood to be another reason why they did not want to take any chance by travelling to the Gabba.

The news came on a day when India lodged a complaint after pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj said they were "racially abused" by a section of the Sydney Cricket Ground crowd on the third day of the third Test. 

Sydney had earlier witnessed the infamous Monkeygate involving former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and former Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds. 

The Indian team management has lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council match referee David Boon.

According to team sources, some of the spectators started hurling abuses at Siraj and Bumrah while they were stationed near the boundary ropes. Initially, the duo shrugged it off. However, as the day progressed the cuss words apparently turned racist too.

It is learnt that Siraj was subjected to monkey chants also which led the pacer to inform stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson and match referee David Boon.

According to a member of the Indian team, Boon and the security officials have already spoken to the players and are set to review the video footage to identify the fans. Since all spectators are registered because of the Covid protocol and around 800 cameras are monitoring the ground, the authorities might be able to identify what really went on.

TAGS
Brisbane Test Sydney Test Jasprit Bumrah Mohammad Siraj Ravi Ashwin
