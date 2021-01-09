STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sydney Test: Wriddhiman Saha to keep wickets as Rishabh Pant taken for scans after injuring left elbow 

Pant, who looked good during his 36 off 67 balls on the third day of the match, was hit while trying to pull a short ball from Pat Cummins.

Published: 09th January 2021

Rishabh Pant

India's Rishabh Pant is given a pain killing tablet during play on day three of the Sydney Test. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: The Indian team was dealt a blow on Saturday as wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sustained an elbow injury, which could rule him out of the remainder of the third Test against Australia here.

Reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha replaced him as per ICC rules with Pant being taken for scans.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," the BCCI stated in a release.

He was in pain immediately and after on-field treatment that included a strapped bandage, he was back in action but lost the flow due to hindered movement as Josh Hazlewood had him caught behind.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also hit by a short ball on his bowling hand and needed on-field treatment.

It remains to be seen if Jadeja is hundred percent fit while bowling.

