'Peak rowdy behaviour': Kohli slams racist abuses of Indian players, calls for strict and urgent action

The matter is being investigated by Cricket Australia and ICC match referee David Boon is expected to provide full report.

Published: 10th January 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For Virat Kohli, it is "absolute peak of rowdy behaviour" that few Australian fans hurled racial slur at Mohammed Siraj during the third Test as the India captain demanded stern action against the offenders.

Kohli himself was at the receiving end of some of the choicest abuses during the 2011-12 Test series.

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," Kohli, who is on a paternity break, tweeted.

Back in 2011, a young Kohli was in fact embroiled in a controversy when when he was snapped showing middle finger to the Sydney crowd on his first tour after being continually abused at the boundary ropes.

ALSO READ: ICC probes racist abuse of Indian players after fans ejected from Sydney Test

On Saturday and Sunday, Siraj and senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah were allegedly subjected to multiple abuses including racist slurs like "Brown Dog" and "Big Monkey", which led to eviction and subsequent arrest of six Australian spectators.

"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," Kohli said.

The matter is being investigated by Cricket Australia and ICC match referee David Boon is expected to provide full report.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also shared his similar bad experience.

"I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more. This isn't the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense. How do u stop them ??," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, England spinner Monty Panesar asked authorities to clearly define racism for fans of the game so that the such incident are not repeated.

"A racial code of ethics should be established by @ICC to give clear understanding to spectators what is a racist term and what isn't," he posted on micro-blogging site.

