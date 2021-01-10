STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sydney Test LIVE SCORE: Navdeep Saini strikes twice but Steve Smith keeps Australia afloat

On day three, Australia bundled out India for 244 in the first innings as Pat Cummins scalped four wickets. 

Published: 10th January 2021

STeve Smith | AP

Steve Smith bats during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Navdeep Saini struck twice but Steve Smith's unbeaten 58 kept the hosts afloat in the first session on day four of the ongoing Pink Test between India and Australia on Sunday here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At the break, Australia has reached the score of 182/4, extending their lead to 276 runs. For Australia, Smith and Cameron Green are currently unbeaten on 58 and 20 respectively. In the first session, 79 runs were scored from 35 overs and the visitors managed to scalp two wickets.

Resuming day four at 103/2, Marnus Labuschagne and Smith managed to add 35 more runs to the overnight score, but Labuschagne (73) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Saini in the 47th over of the innings, ending the 103-run stand between Labuschagne and Smith.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD

Matthew Wade followed but he failed to leave a mark, as he was also dismissed by Saini, reducing the hosts to 148/4 in the 49th over.

Cameron Green next came to the crease and he along with Smith ensured that the hosts did not lose any more wickets before the lunch interval.

On day three, Australia bundled out India for 244 in the first innings as Pat Cummins scalped four wickets. Both Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 50 runs for the visitors.

Brief Scores: Australia 338 and 182/4 (Marnus Labuschagne 73, Steve Smith 58*, Navdeep Saini 2-47); India 244.

Navdeep Saini Steve Smith Sydney Test India vs Australia Australia Test
