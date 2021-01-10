STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Group of spectators asked to leave SCG after racial abuse against Siraj, Bumrah

It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Published: 10th January 2021 10:32 AM

Mayank Agarwal rubs the ball on the face of Mohammed Siraj during play on day four of Sydney Test. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia after the visiting players complained of abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

During the second session of the fourth day on Sunday, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.

The umpires also intervened and were seen chatting with the players.

No objects were directed at the players though.

Comments

