STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fourth Australia-India Test to be played in Brisbane, confirms CA

Over the last two week, there had been doubts over the final Test after reports emerging about Team India expressing their reluctance to travel to Brisbane due to harsher bio-security protocols.

Published: 11th January 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. (Photo | AP)

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: The fourth and final Test of the ongoing series between Australia and India will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15 to 19, Cricket Australia has confirmed.

Over the last two weeks, there had been doubts over the final Test after reports emerging about Team India expressing their reluctance to travel to Brisbane due to harsher bio-security protocols.

However, CA interim CEO Nick Hockley on Monday confirmed that the Indian team has agreed to travel to Brisbane.

"We have been working closely with Queensland Health to ensure our strong biosecurity plans guarantees the fourth Test at The Gabba is played safely," Hockley said in a statement.

"Throughout the season, we have developed a strong track record for a safe and responsible return to sport thanks to our well-established bio-security protocols, the ongoing support from public health officials and the incredible hard work of so many people across Australian cricket.

"I want to thank the Queensland Government for their cooperation and willingness to working closely with CA and the BCCI so we can deliver the fourth Test as planned, but more importantly delivering on a plan that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, match officials and the wider community as a top priority," he added.

Cricket Australia also informed that 50 per cent of the total crowd capacity will be allowed at the Gabba during the Test match.

"Acting on the advice of the Queensland Health and the Queensland Government, Cricket Australia and Stadiums Queensland are working together to ensure the safety of patrons attending the Vodafone Brisbane Test on January 15, with a crowd capacity of 50 per cent at The Gabba," CA statement read.

Stirling Hinchliffe, Queensland Sport Minister, said Queenslanders were looking forward to Australia playing India in the fourth Test at The Gabba.

"Covid-19 pandemic has made this anything but an ordinary Test to prepare for. I want to thank Cricket Australia and the BCCI for working closely with the Chief Health Officer and the Queensland Government to make this a Covid-safe Test," Hinchliffe said.

"With the extraordinary spirit of cooperation behind the scenes, I'm confident we're going to witness a great Test at the Gabba this week," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Australia Brisbane Gabba india vs australia
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp