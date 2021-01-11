Tim Paine admits missed catches cost Australia Sydney Test, hails youngsters

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australia skipper Tim Paine rued the dropped chances for which he had only himself to blame after India held on to draw the third Test match at Sydney.

He dropped Pant twice and Vihari once.

"I thought we created enough chances to win the game, this one's a tough one to swallow. Our bowlers were superb, Lyon bowled well. Just that we (especially me) didn't hold onto our catches," he said.

"Looking forward to Brisbane now. We didn't play our best in the last two games, but we were somewhat good with the bat in this Test. There were a few positives for us, our bowlers created plenty of chances."

However, Paine praised the efforts of debutant Will Pucovski and fellow rookie Cameron Green.

"I think having two young kids (Pucovski and Green) playing Test cricket, it's a great thing as they were sensational. I thought Green was fantastic yesterday," he said referring to his 84.

It was another special performance from Steve Smith who was back among runs with a 131 and 81 in the game.

"On day three or four, we felt that a few kept low, few that bounced a bit more. But there was not much of it today. They fought really hard," said the Australian mainstay.

On his man of the match performance, Smith added: "Always means a lot when you score a hundred for your country. To be able to do that here on my home ground is pretty special. Doesn't mean a lot now as we didn't win the game."

"I wanted to be a little bit more aggressive at times, went up and down through the gears throughout my innings, absorbed the pressure when needed to. Not too much else, just watched the ball hard and concentrated well."

Australia have not lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988.

The final Test begins from January 15.

