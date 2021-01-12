India yet to decide on Bumrah replacement at Gabba, Vihari could still make team

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Already depleted because of several injuries to key players, India will take the field in Brisbane on Friday without their strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah who has been advised rest because of an abdominal strain. Either Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan could replace Bumrah as a call would be taken only after the visitors take a look at the Gabba pitch.

During the third Test, Bumrah had complained of abdominal strain and even took medical help on Day 3. Though he continued to bowl in the second innings, India believed it was only a strain. But, on Tuesday, the scans revealed that the strain is lot worse than originally thought. There are fears that in case he doesn’t get adequate rest, it could turn into a tear.

While the Indian team management sounded optimistic on Monday evening about Bumrah’s availability for Brisbane, there are fears that he might break down if he plays the fourth Test. With just a three-day gap between the Tests, there is not enough rest and recovery period. Moreover, with an important series lined up against England, India believe resting Bumrah is the sensible choice.

Apart from not having the services of Ishant Sharma and Bhunveshwar Kumar, injured before the series even began, they also lost Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav to injuries in the first and the second Tests respectively. At Melbourne and Sydney, India have already given Test caps to Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

As far as the Gabba Test goes, the toss-up is now between Thakur (10 balls in one Test) and T Natarajan (uncapped) to partner Siraj and Saini. Ravichandran Ashwin, with a tweaked back, is expected to be the lone specialist spinner. There is also a strong possibility that Washington Sundar will replace Jadeja ahead of Kuldeep Yadav as he can be handy with the bat.

As far as Bumrah goes, his workload management has remained a concern, particularly after he suffered a back injury last year that ruled him out for four months. Thanks to his unique action, India have been handling him cautiously, ensuring he gets enough rest.

Even on this tour, he warmed the bench during the T20 leg, but injuries to Shami and Umesh has increased his workload. They were anyway planning to rest him for at least a couple of Tests against England starting on February 5.

Meanwhile, India are also monitoring the hamstring injury to Hanuma Vihari, who hasn't been ruled out of the Brisbane Test yet. Though he struggled to run on Day 5, and batted with painkillers, his condition seems to be improving. Although he is far from fit, India are prepared to wait. But in Mayank Agarwal, they have a back up in place. But the opener too sustained a blow while batting at the SCG nets and he is being monitored.

While Ashwin too is nursing a back issue, the team management expects him to be fit for the Test. However, the pace attack will be short on experience. While Thakur has played a Test before, it lasted all of 10 balls as his debut was cut short by a hamstring injury.

Injury ward

Out of tour

Ishant Sharma (rib), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (thigh)

Out of limited overs

Rohit Sharma (hamstring)

Injured during Tests

Mohammed Shami (fractured arm), Umesh Yadav (calf muscle), KL Rahul (sprained wrist), Ravindra Jadeja (fractured thumb), Jasprit Bumrah (abdominal strain),

Back home, but injured

Manish Pandey (tennis elbow), Shreyas Iyer (shoulder)

Under attention in Brisbane

R Ashwin (tweaked back), Hanuma Vihari (hamstring), Rishabh Pant (elbow injury)