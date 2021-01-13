STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Azharuddeen hits historic ton as Kerala thrash Mumbai

The 26-year-old played a coming-of-age innings as he smashed a 54-ball 137 that blew Mumbai away and helped Kerala notch up their second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Published: 13th January 2021 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 54-ball 137 that blew Mumbai away.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a team that has seasoned veterans like Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson and Basil Thampi, it was the relatively unknown Mohammed Azharuddeen who overshadowed them all at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday night with the innings of a lifetime.

The 26-year-old played a coming-of-age innings as he smashed a 54-ball 137 that blew Mumbai away and helped Kerala notch up their second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

However, with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Harsha Bhogle tweeting about the Kasaragod-native, he has well and truly announced himself at the national stage.

From a historic point of view, he also became the first cricketer from Kerala to score a century in T20 cricket. The previous best was Rohan Prem's unbeaten 92 against Delhi in 2013.

While Samson features thrice in the top ten list of highest scorers in the shortest format for Kerala, beating Azharuddeen's score would take some effort for anyone.

It was also the second fastest century in the history of the competition as he reached the century mark in 37 balls which also makes it the joint-third fastest century by an Indian batsmen in the format itself.

Mumbai would be wondering what hit them as they posted a competitive total of 196/7 after Kerala won the toss and chose to field.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) and Aditya Tare (42) gave them a good start and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a 19-ball 38.

Kerala took a counter-attacking approach led by Azharuddeen as they didn't allow the bowlers to settle.
Uthappa rotated the strike and let his younger batting partner take charge as Azhar went after the likes of Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande. The opening pair put together a partnership of 129 and even after Uthappa departed, Azhar continued to bully the Mumbai bowlers.

He smashed eleven sixes and four boundaries in his innings and sealed the victory with a towering six as they coasted to victory with 25 balls to spare and eight wickets.

The win helps them remain hot on the heels of Delhi as the two are on eight points and their meeting on January 15 takes added significance in terms of who qualifies from the group. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Azharuddeen Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp