Medical team working with Jasprit Bumrah, if he can play, he will play: Vikram Rathour

India's injury woes have compounded with each passing day and the latest in the list is pace spearhead Bumrah who has an abdominal strain.

Published: 14th January 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRISBANE: In a major boost for the Indian team going into the series decider at The Gabba, batting coach Vikram Rathour said that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is working closely with the medical team and a call will be taken on Friday morning on whether he can take the field.

"The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won't.

"The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field," Rathour said on the eve of the final Test.

India's injury woes have compounded with each passing day and the latest in the list is pace spearhead Bumrah who has an abdominal strain. But the team management is clear that he will lead the attack in the series decider even if he is 50 per cent fit.

"Basically, I think the toughness comes from the preparation, we believe in our players, every member of our team believes in their ability. One innings cannot let the doubts creep in, the team has shown a lot of character and the reason for that is the hard work they have been putting in for a long time," he added.

"As far as I am concerned, we have the ability, with or without injuries, the eleven that will play would be the best eleven that India could put on the ground, all of them deserve to be there, if they play to their potential, I cannot see any reason, why we cannot do well," he added.

The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, the team knows the importance of the final Test which gets underway on January 15.

The Indian team though will miss the services of Sydney Test hero Hanuma Vihari as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring. While Vihari's hamstring issue was noticeable, not many knew that even Ashwin had back issues on Monday morning. It was later revealed by his wife Prithi on social media. 

