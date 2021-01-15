STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka

The England cricket board said they were not worried about the infections. 

Published: 15th January 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

England cricket team

England cricket team (File Photo| AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: The England cricket team were hit by a new coronavirus scare Friday as two staff members tested positive and were hospitalised, officials said.

Epidemiologist Venura Singarachchi told AFP the two kitchen staff at the Light House hotel in the Sri Lankan city of Galle were tested after they showed symptoms.

England are playing two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle. Despite strict efforts to enforce a bio-secure bubble, they have already seen all-rounder Moeen Ali test positive since arriving in the South Asian nation.

Singarachchi said the two hotel staff had been sent to a treatment centre. "We are now trying to trace their contacts," he added.

The England cricket board said they were not worried about the infections. 

"Our protocols have been excellent and we continue to be vigilant," spokesman Danny Reuben told AFP.

He said players respected social distancing, wore masks in indoor settings at the hotel and where possible dined outdoors.

Reuben said Moeen was still isolating at a different hotel in Galle and would return to the team as soon as it was safe.

England arrived in Sri Lanka on January 3 and spent a week in isolation in the southern town of Hambantota before travelling to Galle.

They were allowed into the country despite a ban on flights from Britain in an effort to keep out a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.

Sri Lanka has seen a surge in virus cases since October, with the total number of infections passing 50,000 on Wednesday and deaths rising to over 250 from just 13 in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Cricket Team Coronavirus Sri Lanka
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp