Ind vs Aus: Navdeep Saini injures groin, currently being monitored by BCCI medical team

The 28-year-old Saini had bowled five balls of his eighth, and the innings 36th, over during the second session when he had to walk off the field because of the pain.

Published: 15th January 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

India's Navdeep Saini, right, walks with a trainer from the field after injuring his leg while bowling during play on the first day. (Photo | AP)

India's Navdeep Saini, right, walks with a trainer from the field after injuring his leg while bowling during play on the first day. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BRISBANE: Right-arm India pacer Navdeep Saini is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team after he complained of pain in his groin on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, the Board of Control for Cricket in India informed on Friday.

The 28-year-old visibly seemed to be in a lot of discomfort, holding onto his thighs, after his follow-through as he bowled his fifth delivery during the post-lunch session to Marnus Labuschagne in the 36th over of the Australian innings. Incidentally, it was the same delivery on which skipper Ajinkya Rahane dropped Labuschagne at gully.

The physio was brought on and Saini left the field after doing some stretches. Rohit Sharma bowled the final delivery to complete the over.

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a statement.

Australia, meanwhile, reached 154/3 at Tea, with Labuschagne and Matthew Wade remaining unbeaten on 73 and 27 respectively.

Comments

