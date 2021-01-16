STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia fourth Test: SCG probes alleged abuse of Indian fan by security guard

The operators of the SCG have launched an investigation into claims by an Indian cricket supporter who was told by the security officer to go back to where you belong.

Published: 16th January 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Cricket Fans

Indian Cricket Fans (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: While Indian cricketers were facing racial abuse at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the third Test against Australia, an India supporter has now said that he was racially profiled and abused by a mid-ranking security officer in the stands.

The operators of the SCG have launched an investigation into claims by an Indian cricket supporter who was told by the security officer to "go back to where you belong".

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Krishna Kumar, who lives in Sydney, was accompanied by a solicitor as he met Venues NSW legal personnel on Thursday to lodge an official complaint, telling them he felt "stripped and naked" by the treatment -- on the fifth and final day of the match.

Kumar further alleges a group of spectators called him and members of the Indian team "curry munchers" on Saturday -- the third day of the match -- 24 hours before six men were ejected by police when Mohammed Siraj stopped play and complained to umpires.

Cricket Australia is continuing an investigation into reports by the Indian team that fast bowlers Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were subject to racial taunts by crowd members in Sydney.

The Indian supporter Kumar, who attended three days of the third Test, has told Venues NSW he was targeted after attempting to bring four banners into the ground on the final day on the Pink Test.

Written on paper roll, they said: "Rivalry is good, racism is not", "No racism mate", "Brown inclusion matters" and "Cricket Australia -- more diversity please".

"He told me, 'If you need to address this matter, go back to where you belong. It was a very small banner. I made it out of my kids' paper roll," Krishna Kumar mentioned.

Kumar left to return the banners to his car, he said the same official then told more junior guards to "make sure we give him a complete frisking when he gets back".

"To me, this is a pure case of profiling. They changed their entire formation so the guy next to the boundary is standing right in front of me and facing me," he said.

"I'm not looking for compensation, I'm not looking for free tickets, I'm not looking for a membership. I want justice. I want accountability. I was feeling stripped, feeling watched and I went there to fight racism. Why should I be stopped from addressing racism, especially at a ground where it was debatable whether it was happening or not?" Kumar said.

A Venues NSW said on Friday it was "aware of the matter and has met with the complainant".

"We are investigating the complainant's allegations and we'll make no further comment until our investigation is complete," a spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCG Sydney Cricket Ground India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia Fourth Test
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp