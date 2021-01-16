STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Joe Root becomes seventh England batsman to score 8,000 runs in Test cricket

Playing in his 98th Test for England, Joe Root continued his overnight innings on day three and added another feather to his cap.

Published: 16th January 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: Skipper Joe Root on Saturday completed 8,000 runs in Test cricket and became the seventh England batsman to achieve the feat.

The right-handed batsman reached the milestone-mark in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

Playing in his 98th Test for England, Root continued his overnight innings on day three and added another feather to his cap.

On Friday, Root smashed his 18th century to give the visitors the upper hand in the match after bundling Sri Lanka out for 135 in the first innings.

Currently, England's lead is over 200 runs and the skipper is looking to increase it after smashing his fourth double ton.

Earlier, resuming the innings at 127/2 on day two, England had a poor start as Jonny Bairstow was sent back by Lasith Embuldeniya in the second over of the day. Captain Root was then joined by Dan Lawrence.

The duo played brilliantly and took the team over the 200-run mark, with Root completing his 18th Test century. Soon after that, Lawrence scored his fifty as England grew in confidence against a home-team attack that lacked bite. The duo stitched a 173-run partnership before Dilruwan Perera removed Lawrence (73).

Jos Buttler then came out to bat, however, a few overs later, rain hampered the game. Due to persistent rain, the play did not resume and England were at 320/4 at the end of play on day two.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England cricket Joe Root Joe Root Test Record
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp