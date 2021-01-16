STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Lahiru Thirimanne helps Sri Lanka cut England's lead to 130 in first Test

England wasted one of its three reviews as it unsuccessfully went for an lbw decision against Thirimanne when he was on 61.

Published: 16th January 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne

Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GALLE: Lahiru Thirimanne led Sri Lanka's gallant fightback to cut England's lead to 130 after captain Joe Root hit his fourth double test century on the third day of the first cricket test on Saturday.

Root's 228 had provided England a strong total of 421 and a meaningful first innings lead of 286, but Thirimanne stood firm for two sessions to remain unbeaten on 76 off 189 balls and carried Sri Lanka to 156-2 at stumps.

Thirimanne's patient knock which included six boundaries was in sharp contrast to Sri Lanka's first innings effort when the whole team was rattled for 135 in two sessions on the first day.

England had an opportunity to remove Thirimanne soon after the left-hander had completed his half century, but Dom Sibley spilled a two-handed catch at gully.

England also wasted one of its three reviews as it unsuccessfully went for an lbw decision against Thirimanne when he was on 61.

Thirimanne and Kusal Perera started a steady fightback with their 101-run opening wicket stand as they thwarted the spin threat of Jack Leach and Dom Bess on a turning wicket.

Perera shelved his strokemaking in scoring 62 off 109 balls and even batted with a strapped hand after he was struck by Mark Wood's short pitch delivery in the middle session before England struck twice after tea.

Perera threw away his wicket early in the last session when he played a rash shot off Sam Curran's wayward delivery and holed out in the deep.

Kusal Mendis, who had failed to score in his previous four test innings, labored for 65 deliveries in scoring 15 runs, but added 54 runs with Thirimanne to defy England's hopes of making inroads.

Leach finally struck in the penultimate over of the day when he found the thin edge of Mendis' bat to provide England some relief.

Earlier, Root hit 18 fours and a six in his well-composed double century off 321 balls before England was bowled out just before lunch.

Dilruwan Perera ended Root's long vigil, which began in the last session on the first day, when he had England's skipper caught at deep mid-wicket off an extravagant shot as the offspinner finished with 4-109.

Resuming on 320-4, Root continued to dominate spinners despite Sri Lanka hitting back with three wickets in 12 balls.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando (2-44) had the overnight batsman Jos Buttler (30) caught behind and Sam Curran was clean bowled off the next ball before Bess, who survived the hat-trick ball was run-out in a mix-up with Root.

But in between those quick wickets, Root raised his double hundred off 291 balls with a slog-swept boundary off Lasith Embuldeniya (3-176) and became the fourth visiting player to score a double century at the picturesque Galle International Stadium.

Chris Gayle (333) of the West Indies, India's Virender Sehwag (201 not out) and Musfiqur Rahim (200) of Bangladesh are the other batsmen to have achieved similar feats at Galle.

No.11 batsman Broad (11 not out) took back-to-back boundaries off Fernando before Root was the last man to be dismissed just at the stroke of first session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka vs England Sri Lanka vs England First Test Sri Lanka vs England Test Series Lahiru Thirimanne
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp