STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

High-flying Kerala humbled by Ambati Rayudu's Andhra Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Kerala were playing at a different venue for the first time as all their previous three games were played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published: 17th January 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Skipper Ambati Rayudu

Skipper Ambati Rayudu helped his side reach the target in 17.1 overs. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: After three wins on the bounce, Kerala were stopped in their tracks by Andhra who secured a comfortable six-wicket win in their Elite Group E encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC ground in Mumbai on Sunday.

Having beaten the likes of Delhi and Mumbai, it was Kerala who went into the game as favourites against Andhra who had lost all three of their previous games. In the end, Andhra managed to pick up their first points of the campaign while denting Kerala's bid to qualify from the group.

Kerala were playing at a different venue for the first time as all their previous three games were played at the Wankhede Stadium. After winning the toss, Andhra skipper Ambati Rayudu posed a new challenge for Kerala by asking them to bat first.

In all the previous three games, Kerala had batted second and successfully chased down targets of 138 (against Puducherry), 196 (against Mumbai) and 212 (against Delhi). This was the first time the Sanju Samson led team were batting first in this edition of the tournament and they struggled to replicate the scoring prowess from the previous games.

The openers Mohammed Azharuddeen (12) and Robin Uthappa (8) couldn't give them a start while Sanju departed after making just seven from fourteen balls. While Sanju struck 32 in their opening game against Puducherry, the swashbuckling batsman has not been at his best in the tournament so far. While Kerala have managed to win three on the bounce under his stewardship, his form with the bat would be crucial if they have to qualify from the group. Up until now, other batsmen have stepped up and taken up responsibility but Kerala would be hoping to see more from their best batsman.   

The Andhra bowlers kept a check on the scoring and also found crucial breakthroughs as they managed to dismiss the dangerous Vishnu Vinod for just four to leave Kerala stuttering at 38/4 in the tenth over.
Kerala had their experienced campaigners Sachin Baby (51 not out) and Jalaj Saxena (27 not out) to thank as they managed to cross the hundred-run mark and post 112 for 4. Manish Golamaru was the pick of the bowlers for Andhra with two wickets with his victims being Sanju and Vishnu.  

Andhra strolled to victory as they made short work of the chase with opener Ashwin Hebbar giving them the perfect start by scoring 48 from 46 balls. The job was finished off by Andhra skipper Rayudu who struck an unbeaten 38 to help his side reach the target in 17.1 overs. Jalaj's brilliant spell of 2 for 9 was not enough as Kerala were thoroughly outplayed by Andhra.

Kerala will now take on Haryana while Andhra take on Mumbai in the next round of fixtures.

Brief scores: Kerala 112/4 in 20 ovs (Baby 51 no, Jalaj 27 no, Manish 2/19) lost to Andhra 113/4 in 17.1 ovs (Hebbar 48, Rayudu 38 no, Jalaj 2/9)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rayudu Sachin Baby Jalaj Saxena Manish Golamaru yed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp