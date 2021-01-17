STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Australia fourth Test: Visitors fight back through Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, concede 33-run lead

Shardul Thakur's combative knock ended when Pat Cummins went through his gates while Washington Sundar was dismissed by Starc in the final session.

Shardul Thakur bats during play on day three of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Gabba.

Shardul Thakur bats during play on day three of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Gabba. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRISBANE: Fighting back through debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, India scored 336 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 369 on day three of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Sunday.

Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.

Resuming at 62 for two, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (37) was watchful till he went for a flashy drive off Mitchell Starc and ended up getting caught in the slip cordon.

Before his dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara (25) fell to a peach of a delivery off Josh Hazlewood in the opening session.

In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and young Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.

Thakur's combative knock ended when Pat Cummins went through his gates while Washington was dismissed by Starc in the final session.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89)

India 1st innings: 336 all out in 111.4 overs (S Thakur 67, W Sundar 62, R Sharma 44; J Hazlewood 5/57, M Starc 2/88)

