India vs Australia: Rain forces early stumps with visitors at 4-0 while chasing 328 to win 

By PTI

BRISBANE: Chasing 328 to win, India were four for no loss in their second innings when rain forced an early stumps on day four of the fourth Test against Australia here on Monday.

India had dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 328 but the last session couldn't be completed as rain played spoilsport.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma (4) and Shubman Gill (0) were at the crease with India still needing 324 when rain caused the halt.

After capturing four and three wickets respectively in the first two sessions, Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, returned to pick up the remaining three wickets after tea here.

Siraj (5/73) claimed five wickets, while Thakur (4/61) took four and spinner Washington Sundar (1/80) scalped one.

Steve Smith was the top batsman for Australia as he scored an attacking 55, while opener David Warner hit 48 at the top.

The series is currently locked 1-1 after India's remarkable eight-wicket comeback win in the Melbourne Test and a memorable draw in the third Test at Sydney.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 369 all-out India 1st innings: 336 all out in 111.4 overs.Australia 2nd innings: 294 allout in 75.5 overs (Steve Smith 55; Mohammed Siraj 5/73, Shardul Thakur 4/61). India 2nd innings: 4 for no loss in 1.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 4, Mitchell Starc 4/0).