STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Rain forces early stumps with visitors at 4-0 while chasing 328 to win 

India had dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 328 but the last session couldn't be completed as rain played spoilsport.

Published: 18th January 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Siraj (C) celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal (L) after taking his fifth wicket at Brisbane. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRISBANE: Chasing 328 to win, India were four for no loss in their second innings when rain forced an early stumps on day four of the fourth Test against Australia here on Monday.

India had dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 328 but the last session couldn't be completed as rain played spoilsport.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma (4) and Shubman Gill (0) were at the crease with India still needing 324 when rain caused the halt.

After capturing four and three wickets respectively in the first two sessions, Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, returned to pick up the remaining three wickets after tea here.

Siraj (5/73) claimed five wickets, while Thakur (4/61) took four and spinner Washington Sundar (1/80) scalped one.

Steve Smith was the top batsman for Australia as he scored an attacking 55, while opener David Warner hit 48 at the top.

The series is currently locked 1-1 after India's remarkable eight-wicket comeback win in the Melbourne Test and a memorable draw in the third Test at Sydney.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 369 all-out India 1st innings: 336 all out in 111.4 overs.Australia 2nd innings: 294 allout in 75.5 overs (Steve Smith 55; Mohammed Siraj 5/73, Shardul Thakur 4/61). India 2nd innings: 4 for no loss in 1.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 4, Mitchell Starc 4/0).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Siraj Shardul Thakur Brisbane Test Gabba Test india vs australia Australia Test series
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp