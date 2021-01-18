STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

The boy has become a man on this tour: Virender Sehwag lauds Mohammed Siraj

Siraj's hard work paid off on the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia here at the Gabba as he went on to register his maiden five-wicket haul.

Published: 18th January 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Siraj (C) celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal (L) after taking his fifth wicket at Brisbane. (Photo | AP)

India's Mohammed Siraj (C) celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal (L) after taking his fifth wicket at Brisbane. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRISBANE: From losing his father days after reaching Australia with the national team to becoming a household name, life has come full circle for India pacer Mohammed Siraj. And applauding his heroics, former India opener Virender Sehwag said that Siraj has really grown as a cricketer in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Siraj's hard work paid off on the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia here at the Gabba as he went on to register his maiden five-wicket haul. The Indian pacer has played three Test matches on this tour of Australia, and has returned 13 wickets.

"The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, Leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy," tweeted Sehwag.

Before the series against Australia started, Siraj had lost his father, but the pacer decided to stay back in Australia to fulfill his father's dream of seeing him play Test cricket. Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also tweeted to congratulate the Indian quick bowler on his maiden fifer.

"It's no consolation or small consolation. But given Mohammed Siraj lost his dad while in Australia and choose to stay on tour, you have to feel very pleased for him that he has ended the series with his first 5 wicket haul in test cricket," Bishop tweeted.

After the close of play on day four of the Gabba Test, Siraj revealed that it has been very tough for him, but a phone call from his mother gave the pacer much-needed confidence to go out and express himself.

"I am thankful that I was able to pick five wickets as it was a very tough situation for me after my dad passed away. But after talking to my mom at home, I gained some confidence. The call with my mom made me mentally strong. My focus was to fulfill my dad's wish," said Siraj while replying to a query from ANI.

In the final session, with rain playing spoilsport, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face just 1.5 overs before the umpires decided to call for early stumps. India need 324 runs on the final day with 10 wickets in the bag at Australia's fortress -- The Gabba.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Siraj Virender Sehwag
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp