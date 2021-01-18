STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH: Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' during Australia-India Test at Gabba

 The moment happened as Australian batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green were at the crease.

Published: 18th January 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant fields the ball on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BRISBANE: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Monday was heard singing 'Spiderman, Spiderman' song on Day Four of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba.

The incident happened during Australia's second innings when skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green were batting at the crease. The video of Pant singing the song was tweeted by a user and it instantly went viral.

"Forget Spiderman, he goes: Tune Churaya mere dil ka chain after that. Hahahaha. Only one Pant," commented one of the users.

"Sledge game: Tim Paine - At least my team mates like me, big head. Rishabh Pant - Spiderman, Spiderman, tune churaaya mera dil ka chain, phiss phiss," tweeted another.

"Rishabh Pant casually singing "Spiderman Spiderman" behind the stumps has to be one of the moments of the summer. GOLD!!" said another.

"Ah, finally a guy with some music taste. Always in the world of his own," tweeted one of the users.

India bundled out Australia for 294 in their second innings, thus setting themselves a target of 328 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They reached 4/0, before rain stopped play and subsequently umpires were forced to call for early stumps on Day Four. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 4 and 0, respectively.

Earlier, the visitors had posted 336 in reply to Australia's first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.

