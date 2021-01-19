Gabba Test: History made as Rishabh Pant leads visitors to famous win in Brisbane, India claim series 2-1

By Express News Service

And for one last time, we all saw the wonder that is this Indian team. Their ability to battle odds, history and their lowest low to conjure up something that wouldn't be allowed in Hogwarts is a story for the ages.

How do you sum up something as ridiculous as what happened over the course of 95 bum-clenching, nail-chewing, history-defying overs in Brisbane on Tuesday?

Chasing 328 to win, the odds were stacked against them. Australia's generational pace unit up against 11 men, nine of whom weren't selected for the first Test. When Rohit Sharma departed early in the first sessions, you may have been forgiven for thinking the worst.

Yet, two partnerships pushed the needle away from Australia. First, it was Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Next, it was Rishabh Pant and Pujara. While Pujara played the role as the human shield, Gill and Pant mixed caution and aggression in equal effort to tire the hosts' bowlers.

Sure, the scoreboard will credit Gill and Pant, who fittingly hit the winning runs in a coming-of-age performance against the old and the new ball. But chasing down this target wouldn't have been possible without Pujara grounding the bowlers out in a display of sheer grit, determination and heart.

He copped multiple blows on his helmet, shoulder, ribs, and fingers. He had to be administered painkillers. One of the blows to his fingers almost looked like a break but he soldiered on. Willing his mind to put his body over the line even when the body may have been silently protesting.

After Gill and Pujara went, Pant stepped on the gas. With 50-odd needed for a win off 10 overs, it was right up his alley. This was one-day cricket and he was dictating the pace of the game.

The fancy flicks were on show, going downtown against the spin of Nathan Lyon was a release shot. Even when he lost partners at the other end, the wicket-keeper knew what was required of him. And when he drove one off Josh Hazlewood down the ground, he punched the air.

India, in that exact moment, had broken one of the longest-running streaks in Test cricket. Before this Test, Australia hadn't lost at The Gabba in 31 matches across as many years. It was also India's second series win in Australia in two years.

The broadcaster's music of choice for the entire series was 'Come See The Wonder' by Joe Mesch. You would hear the song at the start of every session.

Come see the wonder, indeed.