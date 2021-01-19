STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gabba Test: History made as Rishabh Pant leads visitors to famous win in Brisbane, India claim series 2-1

How do you sum up something as ridiculous as what happened over the course of 95 bum-clenching, nail-chewing, history-defying overs in Brisbane on Tuesday?

Published: 19th January 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

And for one last time, we all saw the wonder that is this Indian team. Their ability to battle odds, history and their lowest low to conjure up something that wouldn't be allowed in Hogwarts is a story for the ages.

How do you sum up something as ridiculous as what happened over the course of 95 bum-clenching, nail-chewing, history-defying overs in Brisbane on Tuesday?

Chasing 328 to win, the odds were stacked against them. Australia's generational pace unit up against 11 men, nine of whom weren't selected for the first Test. When Rohit Sharma departed early in the first sessions, you may have been forgiven for thinking the worst.

Yet, two partnerships pushed the needle away from Australia. First, it was Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Next, it was Rishabh Pant and Pujara. While Pujara played the role as the human shield, Gill and Pant mixed caution and aggression in equal effort to tire the hosts' bowlers.

Sure, the scoreboard will credit Gill and Pant, who fittingly hit the winning runs in a coming-of-age performance against the old and the new ball. But chasing down this target wouldn't have been possible without Pujara grounding the bowlers out in a display of sheer grit, determination and heart.

He copped multiple blows on his helmet, shoulder, ribs, and fingers. He had to be administered painkillers. One of the blows to his fingers almost looked like a break but he soldiered on. Willing his mind to put his body over the line even when the body may have been silently protesting.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA: CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORECARD

After Gill and Pujara went, Pant stepped on the gas. With 50-odd needed for a win off 10 overs, it was right up his alley. This was one-day cricket and he was dictating the pace of the game.

The fancy flicks were on show, going downtown against the spin of Nathan Lyon was a release shot. Even when he lost partners at the other end, the wicket-keeper knew what was required of him. And when he drove one off Josh Hazlewood down the ground, he punched the air.

India, in that exact moment, had broken one of the longest-running streaks in Test cricket. Before this Test, Australia hadn't lost at The Gabba in 31 matches across as many years. It was also India's second series win in Australia in two years.

The broadcaster's music of choice for the entire series was 'Come See The Wonder' by Joe Mesch. You would hear the song at the start of every session.

Come see the wonder, indeed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubman Gill Nathan Lyon Pat Cummins Brisbane Test Gabba Test india vs australia
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp