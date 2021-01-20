STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gabba Test: Michael Clarke disagrees to blame Tim Paine, says Australia needed more attitude

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the final game on Tuesday to win the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia skipper Tim Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia definitely needed more "attitude" from the first to last ball while tackling a gritty India in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, opined former captain Michael Clarke.

Clarke, however, would not blame team leader Tim Paine for the unthinkable Test series defeat at home.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the final game on Tuesday to win the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Under Paine, Australia have competed in 23 Tests and have managed to win only 11 of them. Two Test series defeats at home against India make his record look worse.

Paine, who took over from Steve Smith in 2018 after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, is copping criticism for not only the 1-2 defeat but also for his sloppy work behind the stumps.

However, Clarke said it was the negative mindset that pegged Australia back.

"I thought we might have been a tad negative at certain stages throughout because we were scared to lose versus attack hard and look to win the game," Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast.

"At the end of the day, whether we lost with 20 overs left in the game or on the last ball of the game, it didn't matter. We had to win that game to win that trophy."

I sort of feel we should have approached the first ball of that game to the last ball of that game with a bit more of that attitude."

Clarke said there was a time when the buck stopped with the captain but it should not be the case anymore since there are other professionals, who call the shots in the Australian set up.

"When I played cricket when I grew up watching my father ...the captain was accountable in the teams I played in. Through that transition of me captaining Australia, that changed.

"There had become a chairman of selectors that had more pull, there had become a high-performance manager that had more pull, there had become a head coach who had more pull," he said.

"So now, who is driving the bus? This is my point."

