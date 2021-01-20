Karnataka qualify for quarterfinal of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

BENGALURU: Karnataka have reached the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday. They have secured that spot as one of the two best second placed team, alongside Himachal Pradesh, in the competition. Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Baroda, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar topped their respective groups, helping them qualify directly. All the quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting January 26.
On Tuesday, Karnataka needed certain results to go in their favour. Haryana defeated Kerala, and a close clash between Madhya Pradesh and Services lowered the former's net run rate despite a win, which worked in Karnataka's favour. After which it boiled down to the final game of the competition, where Rajasthan had to beat Saurashtra in the Elite Group D contest to ensure that the defending champions still remain in the hunt for another domestic T20 title. And it happened with Rajasthan registering an impressive 15 runs win.
This result meant Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were tied on 16 points each. The former topped the group on the virtue of their head to head record in the competition earlier. Hence, Madhya Pradesh were pushed to second place. With three teams, who were in second place in their respective Elite groups, tied on 16 points, it came down to the NRR. Himachal (0.940) and Karnataka (0.292) pipped Madhya Pradesh (0.285) in the race to the last eight.
BENGALURU: Karnataka have reached the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday. They have secured that spot as one of the two best second placed team, alongside Himachal Pradesh, in the competition. Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Baroda, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar topped their respective groups, helping them qualify directly. All the quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting January 26.
O
P
E
N
Comments(1)
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
-
VenkateshBNCONGRATULATIONS to all the players for securing qtr final birth!!!1 day ago reply
Latest
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut takes to Bollywood bashing
Foreign fighters involved in Syrian conflict have moved to other places as mercenaries: India
Indore girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case
Gautam Gambhir contributes Rs 1 crore for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
Wrong side driving may invite permanent license termination in Gurugram