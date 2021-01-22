STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ravi Shastri said if families are not allowed, then Indian team won't go to Australia, reveals Sridhar

Speaking on R Ashwin's YouTube channel, fielding coach R Sridhar revealed how Shastri put his foot down and said that the families must be on the plane to Australia.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

India coach Ravi Shastri got down to commending the 'courage, resolve and spirit' of his wounded warriors. (Photo | BCCI Twitter screengrab)

India coach Ravi Shastri got down to commending the 'courage, resolve and spirit' of his wounded warriors. (Photo | BCCI Twitter screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Going into the Australia series, there was a lot of speculation on whether the families of the Indian cricketers would be allowed to accompany the team Down Under. And it has come to the fore that head coach Ravi Shastri was the one who ensured that the cricketers had their families next to them.

Speaking on R Ashwin's YouTube channel, fielding coach R Sridhar revealed how Shastri put his foot down and said that the families must be on the plane to Australia.

"Do you know something? When we were quarantined in Dubai, before the last 48 hours, they suddenly announced that the families will not be allowed. So before the Australian tour even started, they started their sledging -- their off-the-field sledging. We had calls during night time.

"And then there was time difference as well and we had to co-ordinate between Dubai, India and Australia. Sorry families not allowed, Australian government is strict on this. There were total 7 players who had brought their families and kids. How to convey this to them? Then came Ravi Shastri into the scene. He then setup a zoom meeting since all of us were in our rooms in quarantine in Dubai.

"He said 'If families are not allowed, then we would not be going to Australia as well. Do whatever you can. Thats's the news from the centre'. And then he added 'no one knows Australia better than me. I have been going there for the last 40 years. How one should behave or bargain with them, I know'. He gave his usual sigh after that. He literally made sure that BCCI listened to what he said. Australian government worked overnight during the weekend to get the permission," Sridhar said.

Ashwin threw further light on how it suddenly got difficult with strict bio-bubble rules after the team was promised slight relaxation after the initial period of quarantine.

"Before even 2021 began, we had an incident in Melbourne. When they called us to Australia, how did they invite us? You are all ready stuck in a three-and-a-half month bubble here. You are here now, here we have soft bubble. If you are quarantined once for 14 days, you can go out for coffee, you can have lunch.

"They said all this and suddenly when it was 1-1, they ordered us, 'Stay in your room guys. How can you stay in a room? I was here with my kids as well. It was a difficult time for us, media was going crazy'," the spinner revealed.

Even though Ashwin couldn't be a part of the final Test at The Gabba, the injury-ravaged Indian boys managed to breach the fortress and win the series 2-1. It was Australia's first loss at the Brisbane Cricket Ground since the November 1988 loss to Viv Richards' West Indies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia Ravi Shastri
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp