Anand Mahindra to personally gift THAR-SUV to six Team India players after Australia Test series triumph

Anand Mahindra, the billionaire businessman, will be gifting the cars out of his own account

India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Automobile giant Anand Mahindra on Saturday announced that he will be gifting the all-new THAR-SUV to Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini for their heroics in the just-concluded Test series in Australia.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

"Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible," tweeted Mahindra.

"Theirs are true 'Rise' stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All-New THAR SUV on my own account--at no expense to the company," he said in another tweet.

Sundar and Natarajan had made their debuts in the fourth Test at Gabba and both players went on to script crucial performances. Shardul Thakur had played his first Test in 2018, but he walked off the park after bowling just 10 balls due to injury.

Siraj had lost his father before the series against Australia started, but he decided to stay back to fulfill the dream of his father.

"The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & 'Take the road less traveled.' Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman, Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority," Mahindra wrote in his last tweet.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for India in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Apart from Natarajan and Saini, all the other four players will be seen in action in the upcoming Test series against England. 

