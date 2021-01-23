Rishabh Pant should replace Iyer or Samson in India ODI, T20I squads: Brad Hogg

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg has called on the Indian selectors to include Rishabh Pant in India's limited-overs squads saying that the batsman's ability to play unconventional shots makes him difficult to bowl to.

"I would be putting him there right now because he has got the confidence and the belief. He has proven himself with two match-winning knocks in this Test series. You can't get better than that playing for India on Australian soil. I would put him in place of Iyer. Keep your all-round options there for batting and bowling depth. He will be there for either Iyer or Sanju Samson," said Hogg on his Youtube channel.

"He is hard to bowl to because he plays a variety of shots that are different to any other batsman. Get him in there," added Hogg.

Pant scored 97 on the fifth day of the Sydney Test, helping India escape with a draw. He then made an unbeaten 89 on the fifth day of the Brisbane Test to help India win the match by three wickets and seal the series.

The former Chinaman bowler and left-handed batsman, however, backed Virat Kohli to continue as India skipper saying that any change in captaincy at the moment can affect India's balance.

He said that removing Kohli from captaincy can affect his batting.

"He (Virat Kohli) bats better when he is the captain. I think if you change it, it would destroy the culture of that Indian team. It might affect Kohli's batting. He wouldn't want it to happen, but it will happen," Hogg said.

"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane has done a fantastic job in the last three Tests in Australia. He is cool, calm and collected. He is quite decisive, and he doesn't get agitated. He is a fantastic leader. But I will leave him as vice-captain because I think Virat Kohli leads from the front," added Hogg.