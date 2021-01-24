STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'See you soon': Ben Stokes heads to India ahead of Test series

On Sunday, Stokes posted a picture of himself travelling on a plane with a caption: "See you soon India".

Published: 24th January 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

By IANS

LONDON: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has headed to India ahead of the full-fledged tour which will see the two teams compete in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs beginning February 5.

On Sunday, Stokes posted a picture of himself travelling on a plane with a caption: "See you soon India".

The Joe Root-led England are currently in Sri Lanka, taking part in the two-Test series.

India, on the other hand, have returned from the successful Australia tour which saw them clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a thrilling fashion.

Both the teams have announced their respective squads for the first two Test matches which will be played in Chennai.

India are currently at the top spot in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings -- both on percentage points and points. They need to win the upcoming four-match Test series against England with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the WTC final. If they lose one Test against England though, they will need to win three matches.

England, on the other hand, first need to win the second Test against Sri Lanka and then defeat India 3-0. Even a 2-2 drawn series will not be enough for England to go past India and finish among the top two on the WTC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Stokes England India
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp