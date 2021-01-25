STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara turns 33, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin lead wishes for 'Rock of Gibraltar'

Ashwin posted a video to wish Pujara and termed the Indian batsman "Rock of Gibraltar". In the video, Ashwin's daughter can be seen extending birthday greetings to Pujara.

Published: 25th January 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

India's Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo | AFP)

India's Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the way as wishes poured in for "Rock of Gibraltar" Cheteshwar Pujara on his 33rd birthday on Monday.

Pujara is famous for his solid show with the bat in Test cricket, and taking a cue from how he weathered the storm in Australia in the recently concluded series, Virat Kohli wished the right-handed batsman "more hours at the crease" on his birthday.

"Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead," Kohli tweeted.

How Pujara survived fiery spells from the Australian pace bowlers was the highlight of the fifth day of the fourth Test at The Gabba last week.

Ashwin posted a video to wish Pujara and termed the Indian batsman "Rock of Gibraltar". In the video, Ashwin's daughter can be seen extending birthday greetings to Pujara.

"Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar @cheteshwar1, can't thank you enough for being my bunny though," Ashwin tweeted.

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished Pujara with a video which is a collage of all the memories the two batsmen enjoyed together.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sent best wishes to the "brave fighter" on his birthday for the upcoming England series.

"Wishing a very happy birthday Birthday @cheteshwar1 who put his body on the line for the country proud of the brave fight you gave the Aussies! Best wishes for the England series," Yuvraj tweeted.

Often criticised for his slow approach, Pujara batted like a warrior in the fourth Test against Australia last week. He took blows to the body, fingers, and head, but did not flinch. He stood tall, defying the Australia bowlers who looked for one opportunity to break into the Indian lower-order.

While Pujara registered his slowest ever Test fifty on January 19, it played a vital role in allowing the likes of Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant to play freely.

Even coach Ravi Shastri backed Pujara, who has three Test double hundreds to his name, including a high score of 206, and squashed any debates that had erupted after the batsman's slow approach in the game.

"We are not interested in any debates," said Shastri in the virtual press conference after the fourth Test.

India beat Australia in their own den in the fourth and final Test to seal the series 2-1. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian side defeated Australia at The Gabba.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin Cheteshwar Pujara
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp