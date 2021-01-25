Washington Sundar set for new innings as Chennai's 'district election icon'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation, also the District Election Office, has roped in young cricketer Washington Sundar as Chennai's 'district election icon'. The all-rounder, who shone in his debut Test in Australia, was more than happy to join the campaign, aimed primarily at drawing more voter participation, said corporation officials. The campaign particularly focuses on youngsters.

"Although he (Sundar) must have a lot on his plate after his return from Australia, he immediately agreed to get on board when we approached him for the initiative. We wanted someone who can connect with the youth in the city and we immediately knew he would fit the bill," said Deputy Commissioner, Chennai Corporation, Meghanath Reddy.

The civic body has decided to use the hashtag #IthuNammaInnings for its social media campaign with Sundar. The city corporation is set to bag the special award for best electoral practices on Republic Day on Tuesday. The award comes as recognition for its initiatives in electoral roll management and electoral literacy clubs, according to corporation officials.

The city corporation had recently started interacting virtually with college students in the city through its ‘OPEN’ (Online Participation of Electoral Networks) initiative conducted by top corporation officials. Starting with the Stella Maris college where around 300 students participated, the drive will be carried out across colleges in the city, said corporation officials.