STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Washington Sundar set for new innings as Chennai's 'district election icon'

The all-rounder, who shone in his debut Test in Australia, was more than happy to join the campaign, aimed primarily at drawing more voter participation.

Published: 25th January 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu cricketer Washington Sundar

Tamil Nadu cricketer Washington Sundar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation, also the District Election Office, has roped in young cricketer Washington Sundar as Chennai's 'district election icon'. The all-rounder, who shone in his debut Test in Australia, was more than happy to join the campaign, aimed primarily at drawing more voter participation, said corporation officials. The campaign particularly focuses on youngsters.

"Although he (Sundar) must have a lot on his plate after his return from Australia, he immediately agreed to get on board when we approached him for the initiative. We wanted someone who can connect with the youth in the city and we immediately knew he would fit the bill," said Deputy Commissioner, Chennai Corporation, Meghanath Reddy.

The civic body has decided to use the hashtag #IthuNammaInnings for its social media campaign with Sundar. The city corporation is set to bag the special award for best electoral practices on Republic Day on Tuesday. The award comes as recognition for its initiatives in electoral roll management and electoral literacy clubs, according to corporation officials.

The city corporation had recently started interacting virtually with college students in the city through its ‘OPEN’ (Online Participation of Electoral Networks) initiative conducted by top corporation officials. Starting with the Stella Maris college where around 300 students participated, the drive will be carried out across colleges in the city, said corporation officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Washington Sundar Chennai election icon 2021 Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Assembly polls IthuNammaInnings
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp