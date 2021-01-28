STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abdur Razzak to join Bangladesh Cricket Board national selection panel

Abdur Razzak who featured for Bangladesh in 200 international games between 2004 and 2018, will have to call off his cricketing career to take up the job.

Former Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak

Former Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named spinner Abdur Razzak as the third senior selector in the national panel. The left-arm spinner will work along with former skippers Minhajul Abedin, the panel chief, and Habibul Bashar.

Razzak who featured for Bangladesh in 200 international games between 2004 and 2018, will have to call off his cricketing career to take up the job.

"The Board approved the inclusion of former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak in the National Selection Panel," BCB said in an official statement.

The Bangladesh spinner, who has taken 279 wickets in all formats, feels his experience of captaining in the domestic arena will come in handy during his role. He was the first Bangladesh bowler to pick up 200 ODI wickets.

"My playing experience will certainly be valuable in this regard. I used to play cricket, and now I have to help build the national team. I have been captaining in domestic cricket for a long time and I have often helped form teams. It has usually gone well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Razzak as saying.

"But the stakes are higher here, and the expectations are more. But still, I believe I can manage it. I am pretty sure I have to (retire). I haven't mentioned it yet since I am awaiting the appointment letter but certainly when I join this new job, I have to quit (playing)," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh kicked off their qualification campaign for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in style, sweeping their Cricket World Cup Super League series against the West Indies.

The 3-0 result at home has lifted Bangladesh to the second position in the points table as they are on 30 points along with England but ahead on net run-rate.

Australia, who are one of only two sides to play two series so far with the other being England, lead with 40 points in the Super League, which was introduced last year to add context to ODI cricket.

