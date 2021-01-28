STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India has always been an important market: NZC chief executive post partnership extension with Dream11

Dream11 has extended its association with NZC, including its naming rights partnership with the men's and women's Super Smash competition, for another six years.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive, David White welcomed the partnership extension with India's fantasy sports platform Dream11 and said it was further evidence of the international marketability of cricket in New Zealand.

Already the official fantasy sports partner of the ICC, Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), and the NBA, amongst others, Dream11 teamed up with NZC in 2019 for one year and will now continue the partnership until 2026.

"Our previous arrangement was a massive success, so it's great to be announcing a deeper, long-term partnership with Dream11," White said in a statement.

"One of NZC's key objectives is to grow the game we love and India has always been an important market for us; no other country follows cricket like India," he added.

The extended partnership also includes Dream11 becoming an official partner of the BLACKCAPS and will allow cricket fans to engage more deeply with New Zealand cricket by creating their own fantasy sports teams on Dream11.

"The current agreement builds on our previous partnership and takes it to the next level. We are equally excited to become an Official Partner of NZC and bring New Zealand's unique cricketing experience to Dream11's 100 million users," said Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11.

"We are confident that this will further drive interest and fan engagement for NZC matches among Indian sports fans," he added.

