India vs England first Test: Who will be R Ashwin's spin bowling partner?

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
This government is full of lies and deceit, says protesting farmers at Ghazipur
Confident of doing well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semis: TN coach
Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site
Shooter involved in Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Sandhu's murder held in Punjab
FIR against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai others for seditious tweets on farmer's death during tractor rally
Congress slams Centre, says govt trying to divide, intimidate farmers protesting against agri laws