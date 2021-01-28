STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan vs South Africa first Test: Hosts claw back after Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen's resilient show

South Africa batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen showed grit and determination to hit 74 and 64 respectively.

Published: 28th January 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KARACHI: South Africa batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen showed grit and determination to hit 74 and 64 respectively, but the three wickets in the final half-hour gave Pakistan the edge on day three of the first Test at the National Stadium on Thursday.

At stumps on day three, Proteas' score read 187/4 and the side has a lead of 29 runs. Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock were unbeaten on 2 and 0 respectively. After conceding a lead of 158, Proteas would have been hoping for the batsmen to show some grit, and that is what exactly happened as the top-order was in no mood to give in.

However, the final half-an-hour brought about a change in the fortunes of Pakistan as the hosts managed to pick three quick wickets -- Markram, van der Dussen, and Faf du Plessis (10) -- to come right back into the game.

Resuming their second innings with a deficit of 158, Proteas openers Markram and Dean Elgar provided a steady start to the side as the duo put on 37 runs, ensuring that the visitors did not lose any wicket before the lunch break. At the interval, Markram and Elgar were batting on 16 and 18 respectively.

However, the break worked in Pakistan's favour as Yasir Shah provided the hosts with the breakthrough of Elgar (29) and the Proteas' opening stand of 48 runs came to an end. Dussen then joined Markram in the middle and the duo ensured that the side did not suffer more hiccups before the tea break and at the interval, Proteas' score read 84/1, still trailing the hosts by 74 runs.

In the final session of the day, both Dussen and Markram increased the pace of their scoring and this threw Pakistan bowlers off the radar for a while. Both batsmen kept the bowlers at bay, and Pakistan was left searching for answers. However, just on the cusp of stumps on day three, Shah dismissed Dussen (64), ending the second-wicket partnership of 127 runs.

Soon after, Faf du Plessis (10) was trapped in front of the wickets by Shah, and Markram was sent back to the pavilion by Nauman Ali, and as a result, Proteas were four down before stumps. Proteas management decided to send nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj and he along with skipper Quinton de Kock ensured that the visitors did not lose further wickets before the close of play.

Brief Scores: South Africa 220 and 187/4 (Aiden Markram 74, Rassie van der Dussen 64; Yasir Shah 3-53); Pakistan 378. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aiden Markram Rassie van der Dussen Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan vs South Africa Series Pakistan vs South Africa Test series Pakistan vs South Africa First Test
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp