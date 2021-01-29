STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly doing well, shifted to private room: Hospital

On Thursday, Sourav Ganguly underwent a second round of angioplasty and two stents were inserted in coronary arteries.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been shifted to a private room from the critical care unit and he is doing well, said the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Friday.

"Sourav Ganguly has been examined by Dr. Aftab Khan and Dr. Ashwin Mehta. He is doing well. He has been shifted to a private room from the critical care unit," the medical bulletin read.

On Thursday, Ganguly underwent a second round of angioplasty and two stents were inserted in coronary arteries.

"Dr Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Ajit Desai, Dr Saroj Mondal, and Dr Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Sourav Ganguly on January 28, 2021, and two stents were placed," said the medical bulletin on Thursday.

"The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation," it had added.

The Woodlands Hospital had informed through a medical bulletin on Wednesday that Ganguly would be operated upon.

"He had chest discomfort today and he is taken to Apollo today. Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Saroj Mondal are attending. Dr Aftab Khan will do the stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr Devi Shetty," Woodlands Hospital had said. An earlier medical bulletin issued by the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital said: "Ganguly went for a checkup of his cardiac situation on Wednesday and his vital parameters are stable."

Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper had said there was nothing to worry about.

On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he had complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters.

On January 6, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD, and CEO of Woodlands Hospital had said the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about two-three weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health condition of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty had said the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Sourav Ganguly Health Sourav Ganguly Health Updates BCCI
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp