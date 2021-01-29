STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian-origin taxi driver's son Tanveer Sangha makes it to Australia T20I team

Tanveer Sangha is the son of Sydney-based Joga, who had migrated from Rahimpur Kala Sanghian, a village near Jalandhar in Punjab, in 1997.

Published: 29th January 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Teenaged leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha

Teenaged leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (Photo | Tanveer Sangha Instagram)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Teenaged leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, son of an Indian-origin taxi driver in Australia, has been named in Australia's T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series in New Zealand.

Sangha, who represented Australia at the under-19 World Cup just 12 months ago, is son of Sydney-based Joga, who had migrated from Rahimpur Kala Sanghian, a village near Jalandhar in Punjab, in 1997.

Sangha, 19, has been in great form in the Big Bash League 10 regular season. Playing for Sydney Thunder, he scalped 21 wickets at an impressive average of 16.66.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had also called for Sangha's inclusion in the national side.

"He's a young bloke who looks like he's pretty confident and in control of what he's doing, and he bowls proper good balls so he might be someone they'd look to get into the system," Ponting told cricket.com.au

"It's a hard one for young leg-spinners, because they come along quickly and everyone's excited by how good they might be, quite often they're introduced early and they can have a few setbacks after that. But they might have to think about that," he said.

Sangha was Australia's leading wicket taker in the under-19 World Cup last year. He scalped 15 wickets in the six matches in the tournament held in South Africa.

Before Tanveer, Gurinder Sandhu was the other Indian-origin player to have played for Australia national team.

The five-match series between Australia and New Zealand will start from February 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia T20I Team Tanveer Sangha Australia vs New Zealand T20 Series Australia vs New Zealand Series
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp