STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It's time that rest and rotation policy is put behind us: England Test skipper Root

The new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) will begin with the five Test series between India and England from August 4 in Nottingham.

Published: 01st July 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

England's Joe Root, left, walks off the field with batting partner Sam Curran after their win in the first one day international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England Test skipper Joe Root says it's time that they set aside the much-debated rotation policy to field the strongest possible teams against India and later in the Ashes so that they can compete for the WTC title instead of watching the marquee contest on TV.

England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) rotation policy became a hot topic in world cricket when they did not travel to India with their full strength squad earlier this year and lost the series 1-2 to got out of the WTC final race.

The new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) will begin with the five Test series between India and England from August 4 in Nottingham.

"We are coming into a period of time now where rest and rotation is put behind us," Root was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"Hopefully, if everyone is fit, we are going to have our best team available for what is to follow. That's really exciting and something I'm very much looking forward to."

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood did not compete in the first two Tests against India but took field in the fourth test.

Their first-choice keeper Jos Buttler also returned home after the series-opener.

Root is hoping it won't be same story this time.

"We have ten very hard Test matches against two brilliant opposition coming up but it is a great opportunity for us to play some strong cricket and if everyone is fit and available we will have a good team ourselves."

Root contended that the tough series against India will be ideal preparation for the Ashes and therefore they need to have the best players available.

"I'd like to think that, over the next five Test matches, we'll be trying to play our strongest side or have our strongest squad available for those games.

This is, I suppose, what you do it for: to ready yourself for this lead-in and for in particular that Ashes.

To make sure everyone's peaking for that, and these big games.

"Watching the WTC final and not being part of it, it makes you want to be a part of something quite special like that. We have an opportunity now to go a bit further and better than we did the first time out. I'm looking forward to hopefully starting well with a full squad of players to pick from."

Many former England cricketers including Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell and Michael Vaughan had flayed the ECB for not fielding their best side for an important series against India.

Another issue that worried Root was that the players are allowed to travel to Australia with their families.

It is understood that it would depend largely on Cricket Australia since they have to get exemptions and if they fail to procure that, ECB will be forced to continue with their rotation policy to keep giving players enough family time.

"I really hope the families will be in Australia. It's a really important aspect of that tour. With the amount of cricket that we've got it's going to be really important that that is the case."

"I can't give you an answer. It's not something I know as fact or not as yet, but I'm very hopeful that will be the case."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Root World Test Championship
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp