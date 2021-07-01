STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RCB appoints senior Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as new chairman

Mishra takes over the role of RCB chairman from Anand Kripalu, who ended his tenure as managing director and chief executive officer of Diageo India on June 30.

Published: 01st July 2021 02:27 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore chairman Prathmesh Mishra

Royal Challengers Bangalore chairman Prathmesh Mishra (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

BENGALURU: IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday announced the appointment of senior Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as the team's new chairman. Mishra is currently the chief commercial officer of Diageo India and has taken on the additional responsibility.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of liquor giant Diageo India. Mishra takes over the role of RCB chairman from Anand Kripalu, who ended his tenure as managing director and chief executive officer of Diageo India on June 30.

Commenting on his expanded role, Mishra said, "Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India, and all of us share a profound passion for the team. I am excited about adding my shoulder to Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and playing bold in everything we do, on and off, the field. I would also like to thank Anand for his tremendous contribution to RCB."

Mishra leads the commercial function at Diageo India and is part of its executive committee. He joined Diageo India in 2014 as the chief operations officer responsible for the Western region. One of the original eight franchises, RCB have made three final appearances in the IPL in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

