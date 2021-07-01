TNPL: Ferrario to lead Salem Spartans as Vijay turns down offer

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talented youngster Daryl S Ferrario will lead Salem Spartans in the TNPL to be played from July to August in Chennai and other districts subject to permission from the Tamil Nadu Government.

“We first offered the job to Vijay Shankar but he declined to lead so we chose Ferrario. Former state player D Ramprakash will be the coach. Already our boys have started practising at the Sumangali grounds. Both Vijay and Murugan Ashwin have had long stints at the ground and are raring to go. R Karthikeyan,

Kishoor G, Aarif A, R Karthikeyan, M Suganesh, Abhinav Vishnu, AVR Rathnam have been picked by us in the draft on Wednesday,’’ said a top source from the Salem team. Apart from Spartans, Nellai Royal Kings (team formerly owned by VB Chandrasekar) and iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans made the most of the draft pool by picking seven players each to their respective teams.

“We are waiting for permission from the Tamil Nadu Government to have the league. Once the approval comes we will draw up the schedule and venues. We will also follow all the protocols strictly,’’ said Prasanna Kannan, CEO of TNPL.

Meanwhile, defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies picked up medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier who moved from Kerala to Tamil Nadu this season.

