STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Career-best Dwayne Bravo leads West Indies to series-levelling win against Proteas

Pollard's innings and an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 66 with Fabien Allen (19 not out) were critical in giving the Caribbean side a fighting chance after they were put in to bat.

Published: 02nd July 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Dwayne Bravo (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of George Linde (L) of South Africa during the fourth T20I between West Indies and South Africa. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ST. GEORGES: Dwayne Bravo's career-best T20 International figures of four for 19 led the West Indies to a successful defence of a modest total as the home side pulled off a series-levelling 21-run victory over South Africa in the fourth match of the five-game series on Thursday.

Set a target of 168 after captain Kieron Pollard belted an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls with five sixes and two fours to lift the West Indies to 167 for six, the Proteas relied heavily on the consistent Quinton de Kock in their quest to clinch the contest ahead of the final match on Saturday at the same venue.

However his dismissal to Bravo for a top score of 60 at the start of the 18th over was the death-knell for the visitors' effort.

The ebullient all-rounder added two more victims in what was the final over of his allottment to ensure that the last encounter of this South African tour will have the feel of a final.

South Africa finished on 146 for nine and will be concerned about the fitness of key pacer Anrich Nortje, who took a painful blow on the left knee in the midst of Pollard's late assault.

Pollard's innings and an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 66 with Fabien Allen (19 not out) were critical in giving the Caribbean side a fighting chance after they were put in to bat for the first time in the series.

West Indies again struggled against the spin of Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde with Shamsi equalling his personal-best economical figures of two for 13 from the third match in claiming the important wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell.

Linde was no less effective, his four overs costing 16 runs while he had considerable cause for celebration in claiming the wickets of Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer.

Simmons got his team off to a blistering start, taking 20 runs off the opening over of the match from part-time spinner Aiden Markram. 

He set the early pace with an innings of 47. 

However the introduction of the two specialist slow bowlers put an immediate brake on the scoring and then wickets started falling at regular intervals.

When Russell's top-edged sweep to Shamsi was taken at short fine-leg the West Indies were labouring at 101 for six in the 16th over.

It took the aggression of Pollard, who helped to take 25 runs off the penultimate over of the innings from Kagiso Rabada, and the support of Allen to get the World T20 champions up to a score on par with South Africa's three totals batting first earlier in the series.

"I was just happy to be there at the end to make an important contribution," said the West Indies captain.

"I must commend Bravo's effort with the ball as well, especially as he has faced a lot of unnecessary criticism with people saying he is too old now to be a productive member of this team."

West Indies were hampered in the field when frontline spinner Fabian Allen injured his right shoulder attempting a boundary save early on.

By then though the senior players were already making significant contributions as Chris Gayle, back in the team for this match, had de Kock's opening partner Reeza Hendricks stumped with the first ball he bowled.

Andre Russell, notwithstanding the constant challenge with knee ailments, took two wickets and Pollard himself joined in the wicket-taking by having Rassie van der Dussen caught behind in the highlight of a four-over spell where he conceded 24 runs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne Bravo Kieron Pollard Quinton de Kock Anrich Nortje Fabien Allen
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp