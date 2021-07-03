STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian captain Mithali Raj makes history; becomes leading run-scorer across formats in women's cricket

Mithali achieved the feat in the ongoing third and final ODI against England. The Indian skipper surpassed former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' record to reach the milestone.

Published: 03rd July 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj

India's Mithali Raj in action against England. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WORCESTER: India ODI skipper Mithali Raj added another feather to her highly illustrious cap as she became the leading runs scorer across formats in international women's cricket on Saturday.

Mithali achieved the feat in the ongoing third and final ODI against England. The Indian skipper surpassed former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' record to reach the milestone. Edwards had scored 10,273 international runs across formats and Mithali needed just 12 runs coming into the third ODI to surpass Charlotte.

MATCH REPORT | Mithali Raj reaches historic mark in style, leads India to win against England

The Indian skipper struck a delightful boundary in the 24th over to become the leading run-scorer in women's cricket.

"RECORD: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards," BCCI Women tweeted

In March this year, Mithali became the first woman batter to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

The 38-year-old is already the most-capped ODI player in the history of women's cricket. She is also the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

Mithali is only the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Edwards was the first woman to do so.

ALSO READ | I wanted to be there and win the game for team, says Mithali Raj after record-breaking innings

Meanwhile, India got off to a good start while chasing England's total in the final game. Earlier, Deepti Sharma had picked three wickets to restrict England to 219 after hosts' skipper Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver played knocks of 46 and 49 respectively.

England collapsed from 151/3 to 219 all out as the Indian bowlers kept it tight in the second half of the hosts' innings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mithali Raj Mithali Raj records womens cricket India women cricket team Cricket records India vs England
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp