STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Five HCA office-bearers, who removed Mohammad Azharuddin as chief, temporarily disqualified

These five members on June 10 had issued a show-cause notice to the HCA president accusing him of violating rules. 

Published: 04th July 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Mohammad Azharuddin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) Ombudsman on Sunday passed an interim order temporarily disqualifying five members of the Apex Council, including secretary R Vijayanand. 

The Ombudsman, Justice Deepak Verma, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, also set aside the resolution passed by these five members last month suspending the duly elected president of the state association, Mohammad Azharuddin. 

Apart from the HCA secretary, the other disqualified members are vice-president John Manoj, joint secretary Naresh Sharma, treasurer Surender Agarwal and councillor P Anuradha. The order said that the HCA lodged a complaint against the five office-bearers following which the action was taken. Besides, Azharuddin, the former India skipper, also filed a complaint with the Ombudsman against the show-cause notice issued to him by the five members. 

The order, dated July 4, which is in possession of this daily, read, "It is clear from the above, that these members have malafide intentions and do not want smooth functioning of HCA. It is for this reason and reasons mentioned above, I hereby direct that these members are temporarily disqualified from performing their duties as office-bearers of the Apex Council till the time these complaints attain finality. These complaints will finally be decided after conducting an online hearing within 3 weeks from now. The exact date and details of the online hearing shall be provided in due course." 

Acting on a separate application filed by Azharuddin challenging the show-cause notice issued to him, Justice Verma said: "Therefore, I deem it appropriate to set aside the resolution (if any) passed by these 5 members in suspending the duly elected President and direct them to refrain from any subsequent actions against the President of HCA, Mohd. Azharuddin. Therefore, I direct that Azharuddin shall continue as President and all complaints against office-bearers shall only be decided by the Ombudsman." 

These five members on June 10 had issued a show-cause notice to the HCA president accusing him of violating rules. 

"The Apex Council is suspending you and your membership of HCA is being terminated until completion of the inquiry on these complaints," the showcase notice said. Reacting to the show-cause notice, the former India captain had said that the Apex Council has no right to take any action against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Azharuddin HCA Hyderabad Cricket Association
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp