STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mohammad Amir needs domestic success for international return:  Waqar Younis

The left-arm fast bowler played in the recent Pakistan Super League with minimal success.

Published: 06th July 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis feels it will be tough for paceman Mohammad Amir to make a comeback to international cricket without first impressing domestically.

Amir retired from international play last December, saying he was mentally tortured by his teammates and coaches.

The left-arm fast bowler played in the recent Pakistan Super League with minimal success.

He reportedly met with Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan earlier this year, leading to speculation of a return before the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

"No doubt he's a fine cricketer, but if he doesn't want to take his retirement back and impress selectors by playing cricket, it will be hard," Younis told reporters via videoconference from England on Monday.

"t's Pakistan cricket, it's not yours or my cricket (team), you have to do the right things to play for your country. This is not a franchise cricket and one got to remember that."

Younis said he was not aware about any meeting between Khan and Amir.

"To be honest I didn't know about this (meeting)," he said.

"He (Khan) is head of the cricket and he has every right to meet whosoever he wants to see; he went there in his personal capacity and we didn't know about it."

Amir played for Karachi Kings in the PSL, but could take only five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80.

Karachi was knocked out after losing both of their playoffs.

Amir took 259 wickets across 36 tests, 61 one-day internationals and 50 T20s.

He was 18 when he was banned in 2010 for five years and jailed for three months for spot-fixing in a test series in England.

He was allowed to return to cricket a few months early and recalled by Pakistan in 2016.

In 2019 he no longer wanted to play tests, to focus on white-ball cricket and prolong his international career.

Amir's last international was in August 2020 in a T20 against England.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waqar Younis Mohammad Amir Pakistan cricket team PSL
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp