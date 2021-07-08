N Aashish Sharma bowls Dev CC to win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: N Aashish Sharma’s 6/31 helped Dev CC beat Willow CC by five wickets in a second division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league at Sumangali grounds, Santhoshapuram.

Brief scores: First Division: Sathya CC 151/9 in 30 ovs (S Akash 45, A Mohammed Azarudeen 3/18) lost to Alagesan CC 154/4 in 25 ovs. Second Division: Willow CC 93 all out in 22.4 ovs (N Aashish Sharma 6/31) lost to Dev CC 94/5 in 15.4 ovs (S Ganesh 55).

Delwyn, Danesh shine

Opener Delwyn’s 63 and medium pacer Danesh’s 3/2 enabled Harrington Cricket Academy to beat SKCA by 98 runs in the Harrington Cricket Academy inter-club series played at Reddy Santhoshapuram grounds.

CHA condoles Datt’s death

The Chennai Hockey Association condoled the death of two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Datt. “He was part India’s 1948 Olympics team where we won the first gold post Independence. Our condolences to his family,’’ said V Baskaran, CHA president.