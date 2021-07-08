STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal apologies for not reporting spot-fixing approaches

Umar, 30, was last year suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not reporting spot-fixing approaches made to him before the start of the PSL matches.

Published: 08th July 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Claiming to have learnt his lessons, controversial Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has apologised for not reporting corrupt approaches last year, which led to him being banned for 12 months.

Umar, 30, was last year suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not reporting spot-fixing approaches made to him before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

"Seventeen months ago, I made a mistake which caused damage to my cricket and career. I learnt a lot during this time and due to that mistake Pakistan cricket's reputation suffered badly. I ask for forgiveness from the PCB and from cricket fans around the world," said Akmal in a video released by the PCB on Wednesday.

Akmal admitted that the period had been "very difficult for him".

"Some people approached me but I was unable to report the same to the anti-corruption unit, due to which I had to face a 12-month ban. I couldn't play cricket despite being a cricketer."

"I learned a lot during this time and today I confess before all of you that that mistake brought disrepute to Pakistan Cricket."

The batsman was banned in February 2020 for failure to report approaches related to fixing just before the start of fifth season of Pakistan Super League.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on Umar to 12 months but hit him with a fine of 4.25 million Pakistani Rupees for breaching the PCB's Anti-Corruption code.

Akmal also had a message for fellow cricketers.

"I, Umar Akmal, would like to request all of you, as ambassadors of the sport, to stay away from any suspicious activities. If any suspicious individuals approach you, please report it to the anti-corruption unit in a timely manner so that your record and career remain clean."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umar Akmal Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Super League
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp