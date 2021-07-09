STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID shadow over Sri Lanka vs India series as hosts' data analyst tests positive now

Shortly afterwards of batting coach Grant Flower contracting the virus, data analyst G. T. Niroshan also tested positive and was isolated, the Sri Lanka board said.

Published: 09th July 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Perera, centre, walks off the field with his teammates. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan team's data analyst G T Niroshan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the limited overs series against India, the country's cricket board said on Friday, a day after its batting coach Grant Flower contracted the virus.

Niroshan is currently being treated as per the medical protocols.

"The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G.T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive.

"Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols."

On Thursday, Sri Lanka's batting coach Flower tested positive for COVID-19, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England and less than a week before the home series against India.

All the other players who are quarantining have also been tested.

Before testing negative, Sri Lanka's squad had faced an anxious wait for the results of their PCR tests on returning home, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the England squad after the final match of their tour in Bristol on Sunday.

Sri Lanka are set to take on India in a six-match white-ball series starting July 13.

Flower had been isolated from the rest of the squad which is undergoing hard quarantine on arrival.

Flower is a former Zimbabwe batsman and was with the team in England where it lost both the T20 International and ODI series.

Already, three Sri Lankan players are facing an inquiry for breaching the COVID-19 protocols in UK during the tour.

England's entire ODI squad and support staff were forced into self-isolation after a number of COVID positive cases, forcing the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to name an entirely new 18-man squad ahead of the first ODI against Pakistan on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G. T. Niroshan Grant Flower Coronavirus COVID-19 India vs Sri Lanka
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp