STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hurt Justin Langer keen to continue as Australia coach despite criticism

Langer was appointed as Australia's head coach in 2018 on a four-year contract, replacing Darren Lehmann.

Published: 09th July 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GROS ISLET: Hurt by the criticism that has followed him ever since an injury-ravaged India upstaged Australia early this year, coach Justin Langer said most of it confused him.

In January this year, Australia lost the home Test series 1-2 against an under-strength India, who made a heroic comeback under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership after losing the opening match in Adelaide.

The visiting side battled the absence of star batsman and regular skipper Virat Kohli along with a spate of injuries to triumph in the series.

Langer and Australia Test skipper Tim Paine drew heavy criticism for floundering tactically against a hampered rival.

"Some of the things I was reading were a bit confusing actually. If I'm completely honest I was really hurt by some of it. The feedback I've been given for three years has been overwhelmingly positive of the role that I've been able to play as a coach," Langer said ahead of the T20 series opener against West Indies here on Saturday.

Australia are currently touring West Indies for a five-match T20 series and three ODIs.

Langer admitted that he didn't like losing to India but was committed to his job.

"If the board and the CEO and high performance manager believe I'm the right person to keep leading us forward, absolutely. I absolutely love my job," he said.

"I didn't like losing to India in the amazing series, no one likes losing. I'm absolutely committed, I love my job, I love the Australian cricket team, I love the players and I love Australian cricket.

"They're the things I value most in my life. Hopefully I've done a really good job the last three years, that's been the feedback. Long may that continue."

Langer was appointed as Australia's head coach in 2018 on a four-year contract, replacing Darren Lehmann.

The former left-handed opener refused to rate himself as a "great coach", insisting that the team's focus remains on doing well in this year's ICC World T20 in the UAE and the home Ashes series against England starting December.

"We're not a great team yet and that's what we're all aspiring to. Like I'm aspiring to be a great coach," he said.

"I'm not a great coach yet, I'm aspiring to be a great coach. I'm working towards it and I hope all the players are doing the same thing," added the 50-year-old.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Langer West Indies vs Australia
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp