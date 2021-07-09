STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trials for TN women cricketers on July 16-17

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct open selection trials to select probables for the state women's U-19, U-23 and senior teams for the 2021-22 domestic season on July 16 and 17.

Image of cricket stumps used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

The trials will be held at BS Nets, MAC Stadium from 7 AM onwards. Those born on or after Sep 1, 2002 can take part in the U-19 trials while players born on or after Sep  1, 1998 can take part in U-23 and senior trials.  

The players can download the registration forms from www.tnca.in. The filled forms may be submitted on the day of the selections or scanned copy may be mailed to office@tnca.in.
 

