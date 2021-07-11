STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

All about guiding youngsters: Dwayne Bravo as West Indies win second Australia T20I

With this win, West Indies have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies T20

The victorious West Indies team. (Photo @windiescricket)

By ANI

GROS ISLET (St Lucia): After registering an emphatic 56-run win in the second T20I, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said that his job is to guide the younger players in the team.

Shimron Hetmyer smashed 61 off 36 while Andre Russell blasted 24 off 8 balls before Hayden Walsh picked three wickets to help West Indies thrash Australia by 56 runs in the second T20I on Saturday (local time). With this win, West Indies have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. West Indies scored 196/4 in the allotted 20 overs and then bundled Australia out for 140 in the second T20I.

"It was always in the team plan if we bat first and we lose early wickets for me to go in and control the innings with the bat - it's more my style of play," he told the host broadcaster, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Pick up the ones and twos, lay that solid platform for the likes of Russell, Fabian, Pooran, if Polly is in the squad, to do what they have to do in the back end. I must be honest, at some point I was trying to get out at the back end to allow Russell and these guys to finish off," he added.

Talking about his partnership with Hetmyer, Bravo said: "We needed partnerships and the way Hetmyer batted in the first game and into this game, it's just a pleasure to see him bat. He's a batting leader in our group, we gave him the responsibility to take control of the batting and show some maturity. We all know how classy he is and how dangerous he can be, [the advice was] just to bat deep, it's a ground that has a big wind factor advantage."

"It's just about guiding the younger players: Hety, Pooran, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh...that's the kind of information we keep feeding to these younger players," he added.

Both the teams will now lock horns in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne Bravo Shimron Hetmyer Hayden Walsh Andre Russell West indies vs Australia
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp